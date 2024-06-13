Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1558 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,36 g
- Diameter 11 - 12,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1558
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1558 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
Сondition
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- GGN (2)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (24)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1558 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search