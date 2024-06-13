Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1558 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,3 g
- Diameter 11 - 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1558
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1558 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place April 3, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
