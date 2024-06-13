Denar 1558 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1558 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place April 3, 2023.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (7) XF (44) VF (18) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS62 (6) Service PCGS (3) NGC (5)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (6)

DESA (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

GGN (5)

Katz (2)

Marciniak (18)

Niemczyk (4)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Rare Coins (1)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

Stary Sklep (9)

Tempus (2)

WCN (14)

WDA - MiM (5)

Wójcicki (3)

Wu-eL (2)