Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1558 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Denar 1558 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Denar 1558 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,3 g
  • Diameter 11 - 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1558
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1558 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place April 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (6)
  • DESA (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • GGN (5)
  • Katz (2)
  • Marciniak (18)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Stary Sklep (9)
  • Tempus (2)
  • WCN (14)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland Denar 1558 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1558 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1558 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search