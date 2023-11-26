Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1558 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1558
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1558 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 62,500. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1866 $
Price in auction currency 20000 NOK
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
4086 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
