Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1558 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1558 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1558 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1558
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1558 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 62,500. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • WAG (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1558 "Danzig" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1866 $
Price in auction currency 20000 NOK
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1558 "Danzig" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
4086 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1558 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1558 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1558 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1558 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1558 "Danzig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1558 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1558 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1558 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1558 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search