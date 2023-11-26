3 Groszy (Trojak) 1558 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1558 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 62,500. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (4) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)