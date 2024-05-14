Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1531
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place December 11, 2020.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
