Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1531
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place December 11, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • WCN (19)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Torun" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Torun" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 46 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Torun" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

