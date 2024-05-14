Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1531 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place December 11, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (4) VF (29)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (3)

Janas (1)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (2)

Numimarket (3)

WCN (19)

Wójcicki (2)