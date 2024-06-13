Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1529 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1529 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1529 "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1529
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1529 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1529 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1529 "Torun" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1529 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1529 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1529 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1529 "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1529 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1529 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1529 "Torun" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1529 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1529 "Torun" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1529 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1529 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

