Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1529 "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1529
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1529 "Torun". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- COINSNET (8)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- GGN (1)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (9)
- Niemczyk (21)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (7)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (8)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (40)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1529 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search