1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,550. Bidding took place March 18, 2022.

