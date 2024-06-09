Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1539
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (160)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,550. Bidding took place March 18, 2022.

Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

