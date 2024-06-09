Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1539
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (160)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,550. Bidding took place March 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CNG (1)
- COINSNET (7)
- DESA (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- GGN (12)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Janas (1)
- Künker (3)
- Leu (1)
- Marciniak (20)
- Niemczyk (14)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (6)
- Numisbalt (3)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
- Rauch (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (7)
- Savoca Numismatik (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (43)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wójcicki (6)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1539 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search