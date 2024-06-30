25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23065 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.

