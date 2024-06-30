Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 27,616
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23065 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rare Coins (5)
- SINCONA (2)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
9600 $
Price in auction currency 9600 USD
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search