Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 27,616

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23065 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
9600 $
Price in auction currency 9600 USD
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 MW at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1843 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search