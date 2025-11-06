Ducat 1697 O "Coronation" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- MetalGold
- Weight3,5 g
- Diameter20 mm
Description
- CountryPoland
- PeriodAugustus II
- DenominationDucat
- Year1697
- MintDresden
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1697 "Coronation" with mark O. This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2378 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.
How much is the gold coin of Augustus II Ducat 1697 O "Coronation"?
According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Ducat 1697 "Coronation" with mark O is 2900 USD.
