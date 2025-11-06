flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1697 O "Coronation" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse Ducat 1697 O "Coronation" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse Ducat 1697 O "Coronation" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • MetalGold
  • Weight3,5 g
  • Diameter20 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • DenominationDucat
  • Year1697
  • MintDresden
Auction sales chart
Average price:2900 USD
Auction sales chart Ducat 1697 O "Coronation" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1697 "Coronation" with mark O. This gold coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2378 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland Ducat 1697 O "Coronation" at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
4139 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Poland Ducat 1697 O "Coronation" at auction Niemczyk - September 13, 2025
Poland Ducat 1697 O "Coronation" at auction Niemczyk - September 13, 2025
SellerNiemczyk
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
3860 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1697 O "Coronation" at auction Marciniak - June 3, 2025
Poland Ducat 1697 O "Coronation" at auction Marciniak - June 3, 2025
SellerMarciniak
DateJune 3, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Augustus II Ducat 1697 O "Coronation"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Gold coin Ducat 1697 "Coronation" with mark O is 2900 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Ducat 1697 "Coronation" with mark O?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin Ducat 1697 "Coronation" with the letters O is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Ducat 1697 "Coronation" with the letters O?

To sell the Ducat 1697 "Coronation" with the letters O we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
