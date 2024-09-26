Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1803

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1803 IJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1803 IJ
8 Escudos 1803 IJ
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 8 Escudos 1803 JP
Reverse 8 Escudos 1803 JP
8 Escudos 1803 JP
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 4 Escudos 1803 JP
Reverse 4 Escudos 1803 JP
4 Escudos 1803 JP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1803 IJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1803 IJ
1 Escudo 1803 IJ
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1803 JP
Reverse 1 Escudo 1803 JP
1 Escudo 1803 JP
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 1
