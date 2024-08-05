Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1803 JP (Peru, Charles IV)

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1803 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5048 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Peru 1 Escudo 1803 JP at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

