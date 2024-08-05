Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1803 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1803 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5073 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,350. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1469 $
Price in auction currency 1362 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1146 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
