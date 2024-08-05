Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1803 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1803 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1803 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1803 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5073 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,350. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • UBS (1)
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1469 $
Price in auction currency 1362 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 IJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1146 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 IJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 IJ at auction Heritage - May 21, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date May 21, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 IJ at auction Heritage - March 12, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 IJ at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 IJ at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 IJ at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 IJ at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 IJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 IJ at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 IJ at auction UBS - September 15, 2002
Seller UBS
Date September 15, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

