Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1803 JP (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1803 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32117 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (7)
- Heritage (7)
- HERVERA (6)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2674 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
