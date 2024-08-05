Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1803 JP (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1803 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1803 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1803 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32117 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 JP at auction Heritage - December 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2674 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 JP at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 JP at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 JP at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 JP at auction Heritage - November 4, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 JP at auction Heritage - January 3, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 JP at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 JP at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 JP at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 JP at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 JP at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 JP at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 JP at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 JP at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 JP at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 8 Escudos 1803 JP at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

