Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1784

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1784 MI
Reverse 8 Escudos 1784 MI
8 Escudos 1784 MI
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 4 Escudos 1784 MI
Reverse 4 Escudos 1784 MI
4 Escudos 1784 MI
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Escudos 1784 MI
Reverse 2 Escudos 1784 MI
2 Escudos 1784 MI
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1784 MI
Reverse 1 Escudo 1784 MI
1 Escudo 1784 MI
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
