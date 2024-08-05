Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1784 MI (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1824 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1581 $
Price in auction currency 1475 EUR
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date January 11, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
