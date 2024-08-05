Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1784 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1784 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1784 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1784 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22394 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,233. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Peru 8 Escudos 1784 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1824 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1784 MI at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1581 $
Price in auction currency 1475 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1784 MI at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1784 MI at auction Soler y Llach - December 14, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1784 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1784 MI at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1784 MI at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1784 MI at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1784 MI at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1784 MI at auction CNG - January 11, 2017
Seller CNG
Date January 11, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1784 MI at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1784 MI at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1784 MI at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1784 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1784 MI at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1784 MI at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1784 MI at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1784 MI at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1784 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1784 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1784 MI at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

