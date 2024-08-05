Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1784 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1784 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1784 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1784 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 845 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 220. Bidding took place January 22, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
Peru 1 Escudo 1784 MI at auction CNG - January 22, 2019
Seller CNG
Date January 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Peru in 1784 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search