Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1784 MI (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1784 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 845 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 220. Bidding took place January 22, 2019.
