Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1784 MI (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
