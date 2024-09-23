Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1768

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM
Reverse 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM
8 Escudos 1768 LM JM
Average price 4500 $
Sales
0 54
Obverse 4 Escudos 1768 LM JM
Reverse 4 Escudos 1768 LM JM
4 Escudos 1768 LM JM
Average price 4600 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Escudos 1768 LM JM
Reverse 2 Escudos 1768 LM JM
2 Escudos 1768 LM JM
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1768 LM JM
Reverse 1 Escudo 1768 LM JM
1 Escudo 1768 LM JM
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 6
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search