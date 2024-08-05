Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1768 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1768
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1768 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2137 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Stack's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
