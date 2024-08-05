Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1768 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1768 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2137 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

Peru 4 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4600 USD
Peru 4 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

