Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1768 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1768 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.

Peru 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3311 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4381 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Peru 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction Palombo - November 17, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Peru 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction Frühwald - May 16, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 16, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1768 LM JM at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

