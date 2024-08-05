Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1768 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1768
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1768 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.
