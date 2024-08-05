Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1768 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1768
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1768 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (3)
- Morton & Eden (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7509 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1929 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search