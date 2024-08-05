1 Escudo 1768 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1768 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (3) F (1)