Isenburg Period: 1811-1811 1811-1811
Coins catalog of Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz (1811-1811)
Total added coins: 4
Coin catalog Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz 1811-1811
Gold
Silver
Year of the coin
Prices of coins of Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz
Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Silver $2,600 - 1 87
Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz
Thaler 1811
Silver $280 - 0 48
Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz
12 Kreuzer 1811
Gold $10,000 - 0 19
Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz
2 Ducat 1811
Silver $230 - 1 61
Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz
6 Kreuzer 1811
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search