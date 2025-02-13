flag
Isenburg Period: 1811-1811

Coins catalog of Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz (1811-1811)

Total added coins: 4

Period of Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz
Coin catalog Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz 1811-1811
Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz
Thaler 1811
 Silver $2,600 - 1 87Coin photo Coin photo
Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz
12 Kreuzer 1811
 Silver $280 - 0 48Coin photo Coin photo
Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz
2 Ducat 1811
 Gold $10,000 - 0 19Coin photo Coin photo
Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz
6 Kreuzer 1811
 Silver $230 - 1 61
