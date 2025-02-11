2 Ducat 1811 (Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Isenburg 2 Ducat 1811 . This gold coin from the times of Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz. The record price belongs to the lot 1324 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place April 28, 2021.

