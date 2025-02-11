flag
Isenburg Period: 1811-1811 1811-1811

2 Ducat 1811 (Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1811 - Gold Coin Value - Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz Reverse 2 Ducat 1811 - Gold Coin Value - Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Pure gold (0,2011 oz) 6,2541 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Isenburg
  • Period Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz (Prince of Isenburg)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Isenburg 2 Ducat 1811 . This gold coin from the times of Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz. The record price belongs to the lot 1324 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place April 28, 2021.

Isenburg 2 Ducat 1811 at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8706 $
Price in auction currency 8200 EUR
Isenburg 2 Ducat 1811 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6351 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Isenburg 2 Ducat 1811 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Isenburg 2 Ducat 1811 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Isenburg 2 Ducat 1811 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Isenburg 2 Ducat 1811 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Isenburg 2 Ducat 1811 at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Isenburg 2 Ducat 1811 at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Isenburg 2 Ducat 1811 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Isenburg 2 Ducat 1811 at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Isenburg 2 Ducat 1811 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Isenburg 2 Ducat 1811 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Isenburg 2 Ducat 1811 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - December 28, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Isenburg 2 Ducat 1811 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Isenburg 2 Ducat 1811 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Isenburg 2 Ducat 1811 at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Isenburg 2 Ducat 1811 at auction Stack's - April 24, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date April 24, 2009
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Isenburg 2 Ducat 1811 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Isenburg 2 Ducat 1811 at auction GGN - July 29, 1994
Seller GGN
Date July 29, 1994
Condition No grade
Selling price

