Isenburg Period: 1811-1811 1811-1811
2 Ducat 1811 (Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 6,98 g
- Pure gold (0,2011 oz) 6,2541 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Isenburg
- Period Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1811
- Ruler Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz (Prince of Isenburg)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Isenburg 2 Ducat 1811 . This gold coin from the times of Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz. The record price belongs to the lot 1324 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place April 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Frankfurter (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (2)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Stack's (4)
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8706 $
Price in auction currency 8200 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6351 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search