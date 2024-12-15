flag
Isenburg Period: 1811-1811 1811-1811

6 Kreuzer 1811 (Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1811 - Silver Coin Value - Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1811 - Silver Coin Value - Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz

Photo by: Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,000

Description

  • Country Isenburg
  • Period Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz (Prince of Isenburg)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz. The record price belongs to the lot 5237 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (2)
  • Busso Peus (7)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Felzmann (10)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Karamitsos (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (16)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (4)
Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Karamitsos - December 15, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Felzmann - March 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction BAC - February 18, 2025
Seller BAC
Date February 18, 2025
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Isenburg Coin catalog of Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz Coins of Isenburg in 1811 All Isenburg coins Isenburg silver coins Isenburg coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access