6 Kreuzer 1811 (Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz)

Find out the current coin value of the Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz. The record price belongs to the lot 5237 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.

