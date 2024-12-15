Isenburg Period: 1811-1811 1811-1811
6 Kreuzer 1811 (Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz)
Photo by: Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,000
Description
- Country Isenburg
- Period Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1811
- Ruler Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz (Prince of Isenburg)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Isenburg 6 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz. The record price belongs to the lot 5237 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (2)
- Busso Peus (7)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (1)
- Felzmann (10)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (5)
- Höhn (1)
- Karamitsos (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (16)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123
