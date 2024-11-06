flag
Isenburg Period: 1811-1811 1811-1811

12 Kreuzer 1811 (Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz)

Obverse 12 Kreuzer 1811 - Silver Coin Value - Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz Reverse 12 Kreuzer 1811 - Silver Coin Value - Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,95 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 500

Description

  • Country Isenburg
  • Period Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz
  • Denomination 12 Kreuzer
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz (Prince of Isenburg)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Isenburg 12 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz. The record price belongs to the lot 1517 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Isenburg 12 Kreuzer 1811 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Isenburg 12 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Isenburg 12 Kreuzer 1811 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Isenburg 12 Kreuzer 1811 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Isenburg 12 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
574 $
Price in auction currency 526 EUR
Isenburg 12 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Isenburg 12 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Isenburg 12 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Isenburg 12 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Isenburg 12 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Isenburg 12 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Isenburg 12 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Isenburg 12 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Isenburg 12 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Isenburg 12 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Isenburg 12 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Nihon - March 3, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date March 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Isenburg 12 Kreuzer 1811 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Isenburg 12 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Isenburg 12 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Isenburg 12 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Isenburg 12 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - February 15, 2018
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date February 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 12 Kreuzer 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

