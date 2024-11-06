Isenburg Period: 1811-1811 1811-1811
12 Kreuzer 1811 (Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,95 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 500
Description
- Country Isenburg
- Period Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz
- Denomination 12 Kreuzer
- Year 1811
- Ruler Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz (Prince of Isenburg)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Isenburg 12 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz. The record price belongs to the lot 1517 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
574 $
Price in auction currency 526 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 12 Kreuzer 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
