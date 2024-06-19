flag
Thaler 1811 (Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz)

Obverse Thaler 1811 - Silver Coin Value - Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz Reverse Thaler 1811 - Silver Coin Value - Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 19,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,4702 oz) 14,625 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 100

Description

  • Country Isenburg
  • Period Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz (Prince of Isenburg)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Isenburg Thaler 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz. The record price belongs to the lot 931 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Isenburg Thaler 1811 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Isenburg Thaler 1811 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1718 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Isenburg Thaler 1811 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
652 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Isenburg Thaler 1811 at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Isenburg Thaler 1811 at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Isenburg Thaler 1811 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Isenburg Thaler 1811 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Isenburg Thaler 1811 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Isenburg Thaler 1811 at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Isenburg Thaler 1811 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Isenburg Thaler 1811 at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Isenburg Thaler 1811 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Isenburg Thaler 1811 at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Isenburg Thaler 1811 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Isenburg Thaler 1811 at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Isenburg Thaler 1811 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Isenburg Thaler 1811 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Isenburg Thaler 1811 at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Isenburg Thaler 1811 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Isenburg Thaler 1811 at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Isenburg Thaler 1811 at auction BAC - September 8, 2020
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
