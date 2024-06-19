Isenburg Period: 1811-1811 1811-1811
Thaler 1811 (Isenburg, Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 19,5 g
- Pure silver (0,4702 oz) 14,625 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 100
Description
- Country Isenburg
- Period Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1811
- Ruler Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz (Prince of Isenburg)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Isenburg Thaler 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Karl Friedrich Ludwig Moritz. The record price belongs to the lot 931 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1718 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
652 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
