Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Coins of Hanover 1816

Silver coins

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1816 C
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1816 C
1/12 Thaler 1816 C
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 3 Mariengroschen 1816 C.H.H.
Reverse 3 Mariengroschen 1816 C.H.H.
3 Mariengroschen 1816 C.H.H.
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Mariengroschen 1816 H
Reverse Mariengroschen 1816 H
Mariengroschen 1816 H
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 4 Pfennig 1816 H
Reverse 4 Pfennig 1816 H
4 Pfennig 1816 H
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 4 Pfennig 1816 H
Reverse 4 Pfennig 1816 H
4 Pfennig 1816 H
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 1
