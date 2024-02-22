4 Pfennig 1816 H "Type 1816-1817" (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1816 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6000 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.

Сondition XF (1)