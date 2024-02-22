Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
4 Pfennig 1816 H "Type 1816-1817" (Hanover, George III)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1816 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6000 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Teutoburger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search