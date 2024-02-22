Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

4 Pfennig 1816 H "Type 1816-1817" (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1816 H "Type 1816-1817" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 4 Pfennig 1816 H "Type 1816-1817" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 1,06 - 1,24 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1816 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6000 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1816 H at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

