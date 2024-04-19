Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/12 Thaler 1816 C (Hanover, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,24 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
- Diameter 20,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1816
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1816 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2506 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place April 8, 2024.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
