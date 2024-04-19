1/12 Thaler 1816 C (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1816 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2506 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place April 8, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) VF (3)