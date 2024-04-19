Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/12 Thaler 1816 C (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1816 C - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1816 C - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,24 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
  • Diameter 20,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1816 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2506 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place April 8, 2024.

Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1816 C at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1816 C at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1816 C at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1816 C at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1816 C at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1816 C at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1816 C at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1816 C at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1816 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1816 C at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

