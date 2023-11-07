Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
3 Mariengroschen 1816 C.H.H. (Hanover, George III)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,24 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 3 Mariengroschen
- Year 1816
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1816 with mark C.H.H.. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1745 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mariengroschen 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
