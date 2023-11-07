3 Mariengroschen 1816 C.H.H. (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1816 with mark C.H.H.. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1745 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition AU (3) XF (5)