Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

3 Mariengroschen 1816 C.H.H. (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 3 Mariengroschen 1816 C.H.H. - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 3 Mariengroschen 1816 C.H.H. - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,24 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 3 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1816 with mark C.H.H.. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1745 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1816 C.H.H. at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1816 C.H.H. at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1816 C.H.H. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1816 C.H.H. at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1816 C.H.H. at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1816 C.H.H. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1816 C.H.H. at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1816 C.H.H. at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mariengroschen 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

