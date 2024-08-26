Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Mariengroschen 1816 H (Hanover, George III)

Obverse Mariengroschen 1816 H - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse Mariengroschen 1816 H - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,35 - 1,48 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Mariengroschen
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Mariengroschen 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
