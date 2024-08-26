Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Mariengroschen 1816 H (Hanover, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,35 - 1,48 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination Mariengroschen
- Year 1816
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Mariengroschen 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search