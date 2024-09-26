Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Silver coins 4 Pfennig of George IV - Hanover

4 Pfennig 1822-1830

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1822 B 0 11826 B 0 211828 B 0 61830 B 0 6
