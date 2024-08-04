Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
4 Pfennig 1826 B (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 1,06 - 1,24 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1826
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1826 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1708 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
- Naumann (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search