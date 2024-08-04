4 Pfennig 1826 B (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1826 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1708 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.

