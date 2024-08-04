Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

4 Pfennig 1826 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1826 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 4 Pfennig 1826 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 1,06 - 1,24 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1826 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1708 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.

Hanover 4 Pfennig 1826 B at auction Naumann - August 4, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1826 B at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1826 B at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1826 B at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1826 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1826 B at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1826 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1826 B at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1826 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1826 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1826 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1826 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1826 B at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1826 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1826 B at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1826 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1826 B at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1826 B at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1826 B at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1826 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1826 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

