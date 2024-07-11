Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

4 Pfennig 1830 B (Hanover, George IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 1,06 - 1,24 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1830 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2441 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1830 B at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1830 B at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1830 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1830 B at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1830 B at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1830 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

