4 Pfennig 1830 B (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1830 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2441 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) No grade (2)