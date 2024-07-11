Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
4 Pfennig 1830 B (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 1,06 - 1,24 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1830
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1830 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2441 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
