Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
4 Pfennig 1822 B (Hanover, George IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1822 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint
For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
