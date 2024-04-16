Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

4 Pfennig 1822 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1822 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 4 Pfennig 1822 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Münzenhandel Knopik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 1,06 - 1,24 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1822 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1822 B at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
