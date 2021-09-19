4 Pfennig 1828 B (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1828 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 605 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (3)