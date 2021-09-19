Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
4 Pfennig 1828 B (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 1,06 - 1,24 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1828
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1828 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 605 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
