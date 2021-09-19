Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

4 Pfennig 1828 B (Hanover, George IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 1,06 - 1,24 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1828 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 605 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1828 B at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1828 B at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1828 B at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1828 B at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1828 B at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1828 B at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1828 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1828 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV Coins of Hanover in 1828 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 4 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search