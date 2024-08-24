Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

Coins of Guatemala 1817

Golden coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1817 NG M
Reverse 8 Escudos 1817 NG M
8 Escudos 1817 NG M
Average price 6700 $
Sales
0 76
Obverse 4 Escudos 1817 NG M
Reverse 4 Escudos 1817 NG M
4 Escudos 1817 NG M
Average price 5100 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 2 Escudos 1817 NG M
Reverse 2 Escudos 1817 NG M
2 Escudos 1817 NG M
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 1 Escudo 1817 NG M
Reverse 1 Escudo 1817 NG M
1 Escudo 1817 NG M
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 60
