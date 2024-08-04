Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

2 Escudos 1817 NG M (Guatemala, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1817 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1817 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7668 g
  • Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 2 Escudos 1817 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3029 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,050. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (8)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1695 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2017
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 28, 2012
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction CNG - January 4, 2012
Seller CNG
Date January 4, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Guatemala Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Guatemala in 1817 All Guatemala coins Guatemala gold coins Guatemala coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search