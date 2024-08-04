Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
2 Escudos 1817 NG M (Guatemala, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7668 g
- Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 2 Escudos 1817 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3029 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,050. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1695 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date January 4, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Search