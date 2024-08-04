Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

8 Escudos 1817 NG M (Guatemala, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1817 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1817 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1817 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 40,250. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (17)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5340 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
21224 $
Price in auction currency 86000 PLN
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Hess Divo - December 3, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Guatemala Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Guatemala in 1817 All Guatemala coins Guatemala gold coins Guatemala coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search