8 Escudos 1817 NG M (Guatemala, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1817 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 40,250. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

