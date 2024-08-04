Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
8 Escudos 1817 NG M (Guatemala, Ferdinand VII)
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1817 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 40,250. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5340 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
21224 $
Price in auction currency 86000 PLN
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
