Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

1 Escudo 1817 NG M (Guatemala, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1817 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1817 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9605 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 1 Escudo 1817 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 525 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (15)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Sedwick (5)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1817 NG M at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1651 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1817 NG M at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2140 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1817 NG M at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1817 NG M at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1817 NG M at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1817 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1817 NG M at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1817 NG M at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1817 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1817 NG M at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1817 NG M at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1817 NG M at auction Palombo - October 20, 2018
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1817 NG M at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1817 NG M at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1817 NG M at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1817 NG M at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1817 NG M at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price

