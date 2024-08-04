4 Escudos 1817 NG M (Guatemala, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 4 Escudos 1817 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2039 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

