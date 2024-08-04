Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
4 Escudos 1817 NG M (Guatemala, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 4 Escudos 1817 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2039 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4272 $
Price in auction currency 3960 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
5520 $
Price in auction currency 5520 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
