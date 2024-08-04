Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

4 Escudos 1817 NG M (Guatemala, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1817 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1817 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 4 Escudos 1817 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2039 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (5)
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - May 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4272 $
Price in auction currency 3960 EUR
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
5520 $
Price in auction currency 5520 USD
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1817 NG M at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Guatemala Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Guatemala in 1817 All Guatemala coins Guatemala gold coins Guatemala coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search