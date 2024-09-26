Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

Coins of Guatemala 1789

Golden coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1789 NG M
Reverse 8 Escudos 1789 NG M
8 Escudos 1789 NG M
Average price 12000 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 4 Escudos 1789 NG M
Reverse 4 Escudos 1789 NG M
4 Escudos 1789 NG M
Average price 4100 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 2 Escudos 1789 NG M
Reverse 2 Escudos 1789 NG M
2 Escudos 1789 NG M
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 1 Escudo 1789 NG M
Reverse 1 Escudo 1789 NG M
1 Escudo 1789 NG M
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 18
