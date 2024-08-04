Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
1 Escudo 1789 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3834 g
- Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9605 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 1 Escudo 1789 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24290 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,475. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (8)
- Herrero (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
5349 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1535 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search