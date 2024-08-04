1 Escudo 1789 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 1 Escudo 1789 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24290 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,475. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (11) VG (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF40 (2) VF25 (2) VG10 (1) VG8 (1) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (1) NGC (9)