Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

8 Escudos 1789 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1789 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1789 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1789 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23319 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,850. Bidding took place August 8, 2014.

Guatemala 8 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16430 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
8700 $
Price in auction currency 8700 USD
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Heritage - August 8, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Goldberg - September 25, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date September 25, 2007
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

