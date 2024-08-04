Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
8 Escudos 1789 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1789 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23319 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,850. Bidding took place August 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16430 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
8700 $
Price in auction currency 8700 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
