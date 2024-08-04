Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

4 Escudos 1789 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1789 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1789 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles IV

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 4 Escudos 1789 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32268 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
3250 $
Price in auction currency 3250 USD
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Guatemala Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Guatemala in 1789 All Guatemala coins Guatemala gold coins Guatemala coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search