Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
4 Escudos 1789 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 4 Escudos 1789 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32268 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
3250 $
Price in auction currency 3250 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
