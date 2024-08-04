4 Escudos 1789 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 4 Escudos 1789 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32268 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) VF (6) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) VF30 (2) VF20 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)