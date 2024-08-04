Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

2 Escudos 1789 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1789 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1789 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7668 g
  • Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 2 Escudos 1789 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place May 2, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Sedwick (3)
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3500 USD
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Heritage - August 3, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1789 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

