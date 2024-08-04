2 Escudos 1789 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 2 Escudos 1789 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place May 2, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (4) F (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) VF35 (2) F12 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)