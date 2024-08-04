Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
2 Escudos 1789 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7668 g
- Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 2 Escudos 1789 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place May 2, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Sedwick (3)
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3500 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search