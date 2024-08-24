Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

Coins of Guatemala 1785

Golden coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1785 NG M
Reverse 8 Escudos 1785 NG M
8 Escudos 1785 NG M
Average price 31000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 4 Escudos 1785 NG P
Reverse 4 Escudos 1785 NG P
4 Escudos 1785 NG P
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Escudos 1785 NG M
Reverse 2 Escudos 1785 NG M
2 Escudos 1785 NG M
Average price 4100 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1 Escudo 1785 NG M
Reverse 1 Escudo 1785 NG M
1 Escudo 1785 NG M
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 1
