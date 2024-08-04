1 Escudo 1785 NG M (Guatemala, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 1 Escudo 1785 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35273 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Сondition F (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)