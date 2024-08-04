Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

1 Escudo 1785 NG M (Guatemala, Charles III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,098 oz) 3,0484 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 1 Escudo 1785 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35273 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1785 NG M at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1785 NG M at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

