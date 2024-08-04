Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
8 Escudos 1785 NG M (Guatemala, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1785 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30293 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
60000 $
Price in auction currency 60000 USD
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
19814 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
