Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

8 Escudos 1785 NG M (Guatemala, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1785 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1785 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1785 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30293 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisor (1)
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1785 NG M at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
60000 $
Price in auction currency 60000 USD
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1785 NG M at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
19814 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1785 NG M at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1785 NG M at auction Numisor - October 21, 2016
Seller Numisor
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

