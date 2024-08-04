8 Escudos 1785 NG M (Guatemala, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1785 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30293 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

Сondition AU (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU50 (3) Service NGC (4)