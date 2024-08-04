Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
4 Escudos 1785 NG P (Guatemala, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,392 oz) 12,1939 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
