Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
2 Escudos 1785 NG M (Guatemala, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,7668 g
- Pure gold (0,196 oz) 6,0969 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 2 Escudos 1785 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1328 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place November 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Sedwick (3)
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search