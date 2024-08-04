Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

2 Escudos 1785 NG M (Guatemala, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1785 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1785 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,7668 g
  • Pure gold (0,196 oz) 6,0969 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 2 Escudos 1785 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1328 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place November 2, 2023.

Guatemala 2 Escudos 1785 NG M at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1785 NG M at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1785 NG M at auction Sedwick - May 19, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1785 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1785 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1785 NG M at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

